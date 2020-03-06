Must Read: Gap Names New CEO, the Dixie Chicks Cover 'Allure'

Photo: Caleb Krivoshey for GAP

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Gap names new CEO

Gap Inc. announced that Sonia Syngal will become the company's new chief executive officer. Most recently, she's been the CEO of Old Navy, having first joined Gap Inc. in 2004. In her new role, she will work on expanding the performance of brands under Gap Inc. "I'm committed to fully realizing the potential of our portfolio and the advantage of our scale, with a focus on strengthening the love that our millions of customers have for our brands. To do that, we must better prioritize initiatives and capabilities that will improve execution and drive value creation," Syngal said in a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

Aerie wants to grow into a $3 billion brand

AEO's Aerie has been an important leader in promoting inclusivity in marketing at the mass retail level under Jennifer Boyle's leadership. The intimates brand is currently set to reach its goal of $1 billion in revenue this year, but it's setting the bar higher, hoping to become a $3 billion brand. As Boyle tells WWD, she plans on furthering market strategies and presence both online and in-store. {WWD}

The Dixie Chicks are Allure's latest cover stars

The Dixie Chicks were ahead of their time, in many ways. And despite facing backlash over the years, they're slowly making their way back into the media's eye, now covering Allure's April 2020 issue. In the accompanying interview, the trio discussed everything from raising their children, the rise (and fall) of their career and how they have no regrets about the controversial decisions made two decades ago. {Allure}

Luxury brands are now advertising all over Twitter

Twitter has been the platform known for humor, political ranting and existential thoughts. But it's now become a space for luxury brands to attempt to reach newer customers. Hermès, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton have rediscovered Twitter as a marketing tool that presents an opportunity to connect with the young and wealthy, as Instagram and Facebook are often cluttered with fashion advertisements. Twitter is also a home base for pop culture, so brands can mix their editorial presence into what's currently relevant and trending. {Business of Fashion}

