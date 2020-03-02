Giambattista Valli Got Pretty in Pink for Fall 2020

The finale from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2020 runway show. Photo: Imaxtree

There are a number of different ways to communicate traditional femininity via clothing, and Giambattista Valli has built a reputation for leaning into many of them: floral prints, delicate laces, frills, ruffles, bows and mountains of tulle. But this Monday at Paris Fashion Week, the designer went hard after another traditional signifier of "girliness," the color pink.

It wasn't the only hue presented on Valli's runway, but it was by far the most popular, shading everything from the floral wall backdrop to an array of satin, silk, chiffon and ostrich feather-bedecked ensembles.

See every look from Giambattista Valli's pink-ified Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

61 Gallery 61 Images

