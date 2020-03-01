Givenchy Explores Both Strong Silhouettes and Soft Shapes for Fall 2020

Looks from the Givenchy Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

On Sunday evening at a horse-racing facility in Paris, Clare Waight Keller presented her Fall 2020 offering for Givenchy. The English designer, famed for making Meghan Markle's wedding dress, continued her ongoing dialogue between strong silhouettes and soft, feminine shapes. There were sharply tailored suits in white and neutral tones, as well as more colorful, flowy dresses covered in graphic patterns. The lineup also featured dramatic puffed sleeves and a parade of black-and-white, feather-bedecked eveningwear.

See all the looks from Givenchy's Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

