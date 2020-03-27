Paris Fashion Week Cancels Men's and Couture Shows For the Summer

A scene from the Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture show in January 2020. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Covid-19-induced fashion event cancellations are starting to rack up in earnest: The Met Gala, CFDA Awards and a host of conferences have all been postponed or moved to digital-only formats where possible. Now, Paris Men's Fashion Week and Couture Week join their ranks.

France's fashion governing body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), made the announcement via a press release on Friday. It stated that its board of directors had concluded that, given current conditions, the two fashion weeks — originally scheduled for the weeks of June 23 and July 5, respectively — "cannot take place."

"In light of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry," the FHCM said in a release.

It's not hard to imagine designers opting to livestream shows (like Giorgio Armani did from an empty showroom during Milan Fashion Week in February) or finding other creative digital means of showing off their clothes. But even that requires some level of involvement from teams that might prefer to remain in quarantined isolation at the moment.

Either way, the Federation assured the industry, it is "actively working with its members on possible alternatives."

