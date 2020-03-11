Must Read: The Hollywood Reporter's Top 10 Stylists of the Decade, Luxury Fashion's Hidden Indian Embroiderers

Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter announces top 10 stylists of the decade

For the 10th edition of its annual Power Stylists issue, The Hollywood Reporter removed rankings and focused on the most impactful stylists on the scene. The issue boasts four different covers and a guest column from Rachel Zoe. Stylists featured included Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the duo whose clients' include Tessa Thompson and Mary J. Blige; Leslie Fremar, who works with Charlize Theron and Jennifer Connelly and more. {The Hollywood Reporter}

Luxury fashion's hidden Indian embroiderers

Luxury brands like Dior and Saint Laurent have quietly outsourced much of their embroidery work to India for years. Just like fast-fashion retailers, the majority of luxury brands do not own their own production facilities and work with independent factories to produce their garments, but they've become aware of the dangers within that system, such as underpaid workers and dangerous working conditions. The Utthan pact was introduced in 2016 by a group of luxury houses, including Kering, LVMH and Burberry, aiming to uphold safety conditions in Mumbai factories. However, during visits to Mumbai factories and numerous interviews with artisans, factory managers and designers, it was discovered that embroiderers still had to work in factories that did not meet Indian safety laws, The New York Times reports. {The New York Times}

Net-a-Porter is launching a podcast

Net-a-Porter has announced the launch of a new podcast series called Pieces of Me: My Life in 7 Garments. Debuting March 11, the weekly series will be available on all podcast networks like Apple, Spotify and Google. The series will recount life reflections from seven inspiring women who reflect on defining moments in their lives through the clothing they wore at the time. The first episode features Tracee Ellis Ross, who opens up about her love of style and dressing up. {Fashionista Inbox}

Katie Holmes covers InStyle

Katie Holmes graces the cover of InStyle's April issue and opens up about her life since catapulting to fame after landing the role of Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek in 1998, her daughter Suri and why she loves living in New York. {InStyle}

H&M unveils latest Conscious collection

H&M's Conscious Exclusive Spring 2020 collection launches in store and online on March 26. The collection is inspired by Le Train Bleu, the elegant sleeper train that ran from Calais to Cote d'Azur in the 1920s, and will feature evening gowns and day dresses made with sustainable materials like a vegan leather alternative made from grape skins and stalls and a high-quality recycled polyester. {Fashionista Inbox}

