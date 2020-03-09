Honoring International Women's Day with ShopStyle

International Women's Day calls for us all to be #EachForEqual. ShopStyle, the world's leading fashion and lifestyle shopping platform, agrees equality is not a women's issue, but a community issue. In support of International Women's Day on March 8th, ShopStyle is excited to partner with thousands of influencers that are powering their passion, alongside leading retailers on the forefront of change for women's empowerment and sustainable practices, and brands who are supporting the movement, to help further this message.

Hosted by Tory Burch alongside activist Gloria Steinem, actress Ashley Judd, and Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen, all net proceeds from this curated collection will be donated to support female empowerment and entrepreneurship. To catch up with this and other exclusive offers, check out ShopStyle's International Women’s Day Story. Enjoy this and MANY other benefits when you sign up for ShopStyle's free membership program, like access to exclusive sales and earning Cash Back when you shop!

5 Gallery 5 Images

ShopStyle is the smartest way to shop for fashion. We like to think of it as a “Secret Weapon.” It helps make shopping easy and stress-free. Shoppers can search and discover exactly what they are looking for, they can then Favorite/Save items and set Sale Alerts for gift ideas, and for the fashion pieces they want to buy for the season. Favorites and Sale Alerts are available on the site and app, and even on the sites of influencers in its network – and everything will save in one place. Then you get a notification when the price drops.



Recently, ShopStyle launched Cash Back powered by Rakuten. So through its membership program, which is free to join, members get up to 10% cash back on favorite brands. And ShopStyle has partnered with Top Luxury Retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Intermix, Ssense, and Forward, and brands like Ulla Johnson, Ted Baker, Zimmermann, Valentino. It is the best destination for Cash Back on top luxury retailers.



ShopStyle also has tons of inspirational looks from thousands of influencers, so you can shop trends and outfits from all your favorite influencers in one place. Plus you can now follow an influencer directly on ShopStyle and get an email whenever they create new content. And when you shop from their content on ShopStyle.com, you can also get Cash Back. This helps you shop smarter, stay relaxed and a little more sane during busy shopping seasons - plus spread your money a little further, which we all appreciate!