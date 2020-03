See the Yeezy Season 8 collection as it comes down the runway in Paris.

Kanye West at the Yeezy Season 3 show in 2016. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

This weekend, editors received an e-mail invitation "from the West Family" to a Yeezy Season 8 event in Paris, but you can watch the live stream from the comfort of your own home (or office bathroom) by going to Yeezy.com. The show will stream exclusively on the brand's website at 3:30 PM EST, today.

