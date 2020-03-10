Must Read: Italian Luxury Goes on Lockdown, What Went Wrong at Outdoor Voices

Photo: Miguel Medina/Getty Images

Italian luxury goes into lockdown

Covid-19's impact on the world is steadily increasing, with confirmed cases in over 100 countries. There were a variety of changes and cancellations throughout Fashion Month, but the big news now is the luxury industry's lockdown in Italy. The Italian government has the entire country on lockdown until April, and that includes includes key luxury manufacturing areas. To help combat the coronavirus, luxury brands like Giorgio Armani and Bulgari are making donations to hospitals across Italy. {Vogue Business}

What went wrong at Outdoor Voices

Upon Tyler Haney's exit from Outdoor Voices, the New York Times looked into what went wrong at the company, from the generational and gender divide within the company currently, to its doomed business operations under Haney's leadership. Haney often butted heads with experienced executives, including Mickey Drexler, as many left abruptly upon entering the company. Employees expressed frustrations to the board, store openings were delayed, and valuation deteriorated as the company lost money. "As a young founder, I know my strengths, and I was excited to bring in experienced retail leaders to scale," Ms. Haney said in a statement. "But in doing so, I was no longer able to lead this company in line with the values and vision that guided me early on." The company is currently looking for a new chief executive to replace Haney. {New York Times}

Photo: Camila Falquez for Teen Vogue

Tierra Whack covers Teen Vogue March issue

Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter Tierra Whack is Teen Vogue's latest March cover star. In the accompanying interview, she discusses her community in Philly, supporting other female rappers, how her mother helped shape her career, colorism in the industry and more. {Teen Vogue}

Footwear is moving in an eco-friendly direction

The current majority of footwear has not yet changed sustainably, according to Business of Fashion, but brands like Allbirds and Veja are rising in popularity due to their more environmentally and socially responsible-yet-stylish products. There's a clear growth in eco-friendly alternatives, and one New York-based flip-flop company is also testing out a more sustainable model. With a relaunch and further funding, the brand Tidal is rethinking the way shoes are made, boasting 13% renewable materials, and plans for a "biodegradable shoe." {Business of Fashion}

Kering plans to open a hand-embroidery center in India

French luxury group Kering has planned to open its own embroidery workshop in India, which is part of its efforts to improve transparency and working conditions within its supply chain. The group, which owns notable names like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, told WWD, "The goal is not to cover 100 percent of Kering brands' hand embroidery works, but rather to get a direct and concrete knowledge of hand embroidery – from both a business and a technical perspective – and thus, also be able to better collaborate with external suppliers as regards working conditions, wages, prices and contractual commitments." {WWD}

Merch goes beyond the music industry

What once was bought in allegiance to music taste, has broadened to become a statement of self-expression for the wearer, whether that be their favorite restaurant, past travels or identity. New York spots like Cha Cha Matcha and Museum of Modern Art have added merch with brands like Nike to their business endeavors, while HighSnobiety collaborated with L'As du Fallafel for Paris Fashion Week. {HighSnobiety}

Madewell launches collaboration with Warm

Madewell has launched a new collection with the surf-inspired brand Warm. The collection, which combines the brand's laid-back style along with Warm's vacation aesthetic, consists of 22 pieces featuring tops, dresses and jumpsuits all in bohemian-inspired prints like tie-dye and florals. The collection is now available to shop at select stores and online. {Fashionista Inbox}

