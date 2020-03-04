Must Read: Sacai to Design Jean-Paul Gaultier's Next Couture Collection, Uncertainty at Paris Fashion Week

Designer Chitose Abe Photo: Ken Ishii/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Sacai to design Jean-Paul Gaultier's next couture collection

Jean-Paul Gaultier has appointed Sacai's Chitose Abe to create the Fall 2020 Gaultier couture collection. Speaking to WWD, he explained that he planned to choose a new designer every season to "interpret the codes of the house and give the vision of the haute couture." Abe launched her label, Sacai, in Tokyo in 1999 after working under Rei Kawakubo and Junya Watanabe. {WWD}

Uncertainty at Paris Fashion Week

Covid-19 concerns overshadowed this past Paris Fashion Week, with guests evacuating after the virus outbreak in Northern Italy and leaving rows of empty seats at shows. Despite the return of Kanye West and cheerful, upbeat shows from Stella McCartney and Thom Browne, fears over the virus were sky high. Discussions around diversity, sustainability and gender nonconformity, topics that usually dominate the fashion industry, were practically non-existent, Vogue Business reports. {Vogue Business}

Ralph Lauren cancels upcoming Fall 2020 show due to coronavirus

Ralph Lauren is the latest in a string of designers to choose to cancel its fashion show after the coronavirus outbreak. Originally, Lauren was planning to have a show in late April after not participating in New York Fashion Week in February. A spokesperson for Ralph Lauren announced, "In light of the ongoing uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus around the world, we have decided to cancel our fall 2020 show as a precautionary measure and out of respect for our teams, partners and consumers. Our primary focus remains on their health and safety." {WWD}

