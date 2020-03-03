Sponsored Story

Jill Roberts Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Santa Monica

Jill Roberts is a boutique with a curated a mix of contemporary designer clothing and accessories for women. It's the perfect shop to fill your closet with day to day essentials as well as on trend ensembles.
Jill Roberts is currently seeking a Sales Associate for our Santa Monica boutique, located on Montana Ave. in Santa Monica.

Mission:

As a committed and dedicated member of the team, the Sales Associates plays a key role in helping to achieve monthly sales goals. A knowledge and passion for styling Women’s Contemporary brands and customer service is at the heart of this role.


Key Responsibilities:

  • Professionally handling and advising customers of products and services resulting in the achievement of store sales targets
  • Merchandising displays and ensuring high standards are maintained within the store
  • Provide high quality service to customers face-to- face and over the telephone
  • Completing sale documentation
  • Styling customers
  • Maintain high level of product and brand knowledge
  • Build client relationships and develop client book
  • Provide in-store after-sales service working with the after-sales teams to achieve a high level of customer service and satisfaction

PROFILE

Qualifications

  • 1+ years retail experience within the Women’s Contemporary Retail Space

To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com, subject line Sales Associate.

