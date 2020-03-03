Jill Roberts Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Santa Monica
Jill Roberts is currently seeking a Sales Associate for our Santa Monica boutique, located on Montana Ave. in Santa Monica.
Mission:
As a committed and dedicated member of the team, the Sales Associates plays a key role in helping to achieve monthly sales goals. A knowledge and passion for styling Women’s Contemporary brands and customer service is at the heart of this role.
Key Responsibilities:
- Professionally handling and advising customers of products and services resulting in the achievement of store sales targets
- Merchandising displays and ensuring high standards are maintained within the store
- Provide high quality service to customers face-to- face and over the telephone
- Completing sale documentation
- Styling customers
- Maintain high level of product and brand knowledge
- Build client relationships and develop client book
- Provide in-store after-sales service working with the after-sales teams to achieve a high level of customer service and satisfaction
PROFILE
Qualifications
- 1+ years retail experience within the Women’s Contemporary Retail Space
To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com, subject line Sales Associate.