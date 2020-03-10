KARLA OTTO IS HIRING AN ASSISTANT, TALENT SERVICES IN LOS ANGELES

Karla Otto Inc. is an international public relations and brand strategy agency for luxury, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, art and design industry leaders.

Title: VIP Assistant, Talent Services

KO Office: KOLA

RESPONSIBILITIES, TASKS, SKILLS

The Los Angeles showroom is currently looking for a full-time VIP Assistant to support the team. The department focuses on talent services, inclusive of dressing, gifting, events, etc.

The ideal candidate will have a professional, self-starting attitude, possess interpersonal communication skills—for both clients and work colleagues—and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

He or she must be a quick learner, highly organized, and exhibit a strong work ethic and enthusiasm. Proficiency in Fashion GPS is recommended.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Manage sample inventory with Fashion GPS software.

Maintain accurate and updated records of all sample trafficking activity.

Manage logistics, all outgoing shipments, returns and local send-outs.

Support in composing and distributing VIP media alerts.

Assist with VIP stylist pulls in the Karla Otto showroom as needed.

Monitor press outlets and distribute relevant press clippings to VIP clients.

Connect with appropriate editorial contacts for credit requests.

Support team with day-to-day activity.

To Apply: Please send your resume and CV to annalisa.solari@karlaotto.com, subject line VIP Assistant.