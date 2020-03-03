Must Read: Kith Women and Estée Lauder Announce 2nd Collaboration, Sophie Turner Covers 'Elle'

Kith x Estée Lauder 2020 Campaign. Photo: Kith

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Kith Women and Estée Lauder Announce Second Collaboration

To celebrate International Women's Day, Kith Women and Estée Lauder have collaborated on another collection of makeup products. The theme is 'generational beauty', meaning how traits can be passed down from one woman to the next. From this came the first product, a red lipstick named "Kith Red" that's meant to suit a range of women. The collection will also include a matte powder foundation, a lip pencil and a lengthening mascara. The 2020 Kith x Estée Lauder Collection will hit shelves on March 7 at all Kith shops, Selfridges London and on Kith.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

Sophie Turner covers Elle

After ending her reign on HBO's "Game of Thrones," Sophie Turner tells all as she covers the latest issue of Elle. The actress discusses her latest television project titled "Survive," how she ended up meeting Joe Jonas, her entry into acting and her life after portraying Sansa Stark. {Elle}

The CFDA Awards have four new categories

The annual CFDA Awards will be returning to the New York Public Library, and with four new categories: International Women's Designer of the Year, International Men's Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year and Face of the Year. The nominees will be revealed on March 18 and the awards will be held on June 8. {Fashionista Inbox}

Rothy's introduces handbags

Rothy's has built up a large following with its sustainable shoes, but the brand is now delving into a new category: handbags. Like the shoes, the new bags are knit from 100% recycled materials with the signature recycled water bottle thread and marine plastic. The collection comes in five silhouettes, and is currently available to shop on the brand's website. {Fashionista Inbox}

Luxury rental service Armarium to cease operations

The rental industry may be rising in popularity, but Armarium, a rental service which offered luxury designers such as Bottega Veneta and Maison Margiela, will cease operations starting March 7. The company struggled with the cost and logistics of a rental business, which relies heavily on customer service and consumer data. Armarium co-founder Trisha Gregory believes there's still chance for this type of business in the future, as she tells Business of Fashion "It's just a matter of time before this is an offering that is for sure plugged into most global luxury brands and retailers." {Business of Fashion}

ASOS announces 30% reduction in operational carbon emissions per order

ASOS, one of the largest online retailers, has revealed in its annual carbon report that it has achieved 30% reduction in operational carbon emissions, which became a goal back in 2015 with its Carbon 2020 strategy. The strategy focused on reducing emissions related to customer deliveries and returns, packaging, energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy sources. Although the retailer has reduced emissions within business operations, it is still conducting research into reducing emissions associated with manufacturing through its Sustainable Clothing Action plan. The retailer will also be announcing newer targets later this year. {Fashionista Inbox}

What does a PR agency look like in modern times?

PR agencies are facing many challenges in order to stay afloat, and after big firms like Siren PR and Black Frame have closed their doors, companies now need to rethink their business operations and how to balance print and digital media for their clients. Many brands are expanding their marketing budgets to do PR in-house, but there's still opportunity for outside help, especially when it comes to influencer marketing. Business of Fashion delves into how brand-building firms are to survive the mass changes. Possible strategies include finding a specialty, finding partners, sticking to realistic standards and more. {Business of Fashion}

