Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Halt  Beauty Brand Operations Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Like so many companies around the globe, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics have temporarily ceased product fulfillment.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue

As companies around the globe grapple with tough decisions in response to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have joined the ranks of the many business owners who have been forced to temporarily cease operations out of safety and health concerns.

On Monday, Kardashian's cosmetics brand KKW Beauty announced via Twitter that it would be ceasing operations at its fulfillment center in California. It did not disclose a date when the facility would reopen.

"Due to current health orders in California, our fulfillment center is temporarily closing. While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfillment center cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time," the brand said in its public statement. "While this remains a difficult time for us all, we have been o inspired by all of the amazing support we are seeing within our community and would like to thank you for your patience and understanding."

Jenner's brand, Kylie Cosmetics, released a similar statement on the social media platform, noting that orders placed while the center is closed would "receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping."

On Wednesday, Jenner made a $1 million donation to aid frontline coronavirus healthcare workers, providing funds to purchase hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other protective gear.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's shape- and loungewear brand Skims has not announced any changes in production or distribution. It is, however, currently donating 20% of net profits from its cotton line to Baby2Baby's Covid-19 emergency response program.

