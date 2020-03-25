Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Aid Frontline Coronavirus Healthcare Workers

Kylie Jenner. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As the healthcare system and government struggle to provide adequate protective gear for frontline healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus in the United States, corporations such as Apple, Amazon and Yelp have pledged to provide funding to help their efforts. Some individuals have also stepped in to bring much-needed aid — including none other than Kylie Jenner, who donated $1 million to the cause.

On Monday, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, the OBGYN at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles who delivered Jenner's baby Stormi, put out a call on Instagram asking for donations to a GoFundMe campaign to purchase N95 masks, shields and other protective gear to help doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus on the front lines. And Jenner came through in a major way.

"I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes," Dr. Aliabadi wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday. "I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients." Among Dr. Aliabadi's other prominent patients is influencer and beauty entrepreneur Lilly Ghalichi, who reportedly also donated $25,000 to the cause.

Like so many other companies, Jenner's own business has also been impacted by coronavirus; earlier in the week, both Kylie Cosmetics and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian's company, KKW Beauty, were forced to cease fulfillment operations due to Covid-19-related health concerns. This impactful donation is certainly an inspiring way for Jenner, who sold a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics last November for $600 million, to give back.

