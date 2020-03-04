LINDA GAUNT COMMUNICATIONS IS SEEKING AN ACCOUNT MANAGER AND AN ACCOUNT COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY

Linda Gaunt Communications is a leading integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in New York City.

Linda Gaunt Communications is seeking an Account Manager with a minimum of 3-5 years of agency or in-house public relations experience, and an Account Coordinator with a minimum of 1-3 years of agency or in-house public relations experience. The roles will be primarily working on women’s and men’s RTW, accessories and lifestyle brands.

About LGC

Linda Gaunt Communications is a leading integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in New York City. As dedicated partners and compelling storytellers, LGC looks at businesses holistically and methodically, positioning brands to spark conversations, drive culture and inspire consumers.

Known for fostering long-term relationships, our team of seasoned professionals has a wealth of expertise shaping brands from the inside out. LGC hand-selects people and brands they believe in, touching a broad range of sectors including fashion, luxury, lifestyle, sustainability, beauty and hospitality.

Account Manager

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Develop story ideas and creative pitches

Proven ability to place product and news stories in both national and regional short-lead and long-lead outlets

Understand and contribute to media strategy

Interface with the media daily to develop, enhance and maintain relationships

Create and update media lists with minimal review or directive needed

Coordinate strategy/logistics/execution for press events, desksides and activations to support brand initiatives with the help of the account coordinator

Supervise account coordinator and interns as applicable

Review media lists, client documents and emails from account coordinator before they are sent to supervising staff/client

Accountable for creating a successful working relationship and dialogue with colleagues, clients, and agency partners

Skills

3-5 years PR experience, working within the fashion industry on either the agency or client side, handling product placement and contributing to feature coverage

Experience working with brands on both a national and regional level

Experience working with Launchmetrics/Fashion GPS and Cision

Established market level media relationships

Strategic thinker and team player with the ability to multi-task and reprioritize quickly

Account Coordinator

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Fulfill and track sample requests, coordinating with client showrooms and warehouses

Scan for coverage and create press clippings to send to clients

Create and maintain press lists using Cision and Launchmetrics/GPS

Keep showroom and sample collections organized

Assist in drafting press releases, media alerts and brand collateral for press outreach

Assist in drafting and sending product pitches regularly and news/launch pitches as needed

Compile monthly status reports for press activity, print and online coverage

Coordinate client mailings and gifting initiatives

Assist in coordination for both small and large scale events including press days and New York Fashion Week

Develop press relationships with assistants and market editors

Skills

1-3 years of experience in fashion public relations

Must know how to use Microsoft Office, Cision and Launchmetrics/Fashion GPS

Strong writing and communication skills, team player, highly organized, detail oriented and ability to multitask

Interested applicants should email their resume to grace@lindagaunt.com