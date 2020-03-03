What Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Chamberlain, Laura Harrier and More Wore to the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Show

All the "friends of the house" were there.

Emma Chamberlain at the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 show. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Nicolas Ghesquière presented his latest collection for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday in Paris to whichever fashion editors, influencers and buyers were still in town. Pandemic or no, there were still plenty of people present to admire Ghesquière's designs, including a handful of celebrities from the worlds of Hollywood, social media and beyond.

YouTube influencer-turned-fashion favorite Emma Chamberlain, who attended her first Vuitton last year, rolled up to the event in shorts, a tri-tone jacket and knee-high socks. Laura Harrier, a longtime friend of the house, opted for a sleeveless vest over a polo shirt and high-waisted pants, while fellow Ghesquière muse Alicia Vikander wore a multicolored skirt and branded athletic zip-up. Lupita Nyong'o spiced up her green ensemble with a dark green lip color, while Léa Seydoux opted for a more demure tweed skirt suit.

See all the best celebrity looks from the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 show in the gallery below.

