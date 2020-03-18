Must Read: Magazines Lift Paywalls for Covid-19 Content, Minimalism Returns as We Near Recession

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Magazines are lifting paywalls for Covid-19 content

As the current public health crisis continues to change at rapid speed, people are turning to media outlets for regular updates. To help readers stay informed, media companies like Vox and Conde Nast have lifted their publications' paywalls for content related to coronavirus. {WWD}

Minimalism returns as we near recession

As the economy continues to decline with the current global crisis, consumers and brands are turning towards a more minimal aesthetic. A larger focus on practicality, neutral tones and simple color palettes are expected to become more popular as we near a recession. Francesca Muston, Vice President of Fashion at WGSN told BoF, "In the age of anxiety, consumers are looking to strip back and focus on what is really important — being mindful extends beyond meditation to be mindful about how we spend our time and money." {Business of Fashion}

How Deciem changed the beauty industry

In 2013, Brandon Trauxe launched Deciem, which encompassed multiple brands including The Ordinary, which quickly gained a cult following among consumers who wanted to gain a deeper understanding of skin-care ingredients at a much lower cost. Over the years, the company revolutionized the way skin-care was marketed. {Vox}

