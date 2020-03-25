'Garage' Editor-in-Chief Joins 'Vogue' in Newly-Created Role

Mark Guiducci has been named "creative editorial director" — but what does that mean?

Mark Guiducci Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Moda Operandi

Mark Guiducci, most recently editor-in-chief of Garage, is about to face a couple of challenges next week: working for Anna Wintour and starting a brand new job remotely amid a global pandemic.

Vogue announced via WWD Wednesday that Guiducci would be leaving the Vice-owned title, where he's worked a little under three years, to re-join Vogue (he was previously its arts editor) in the newly-created but important-sounding role of creative editorial director. He starts Monday.

Given that he left an editor-in-chief role for it, it's safe to assume that this new position is a powerful one. Fashionista can confirm he will be overseeing all platforms including print and digital and will be focused on creating new and innovative ways to tell stories and engage audiences. While he's not said to be replacing anyone specific, his appointment did follow the departure of former digital creative director Sally Singer, some of whose responsibilities were taken over by Stuart Emmrich, now editor of Vogue.com. Wintour also took on an additional role at Condé Nast last year: global content advisor.

"I am confident that Mark's previous experience at Vogue and in our industry at large, coupled with his keen eye and creative expertise, will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow across all of our platforms," Wintour said in a statement. "We look forward to the innovative ideas he will no doubt bring to help us tell our stories in new and meaningful ways."

As for Garage, a search is already underway for Guiducci's replacement, according to WWD. Whomever it is will have large shoes to fill: While at the title, Guiducci helped create a number of memorable and innovative covers and editorials that paired celebrities like Rihanna, Zendaya and Kendall Jenner with visual artists.

Guiducci's no stranger to Condé Nast. Before Garage, he held an editor title at Vogue and was a features associate at Graydon Carter's Vanity Fair.

We've reached out to Vogue for further details and will update this story if we learn more.

