'Garage' Editor-in-Chief Joins 'Vogue' in Newly-Created Role

Mark Guiducci has been named "creative editorial director" — but what does that mean?
Author:
Publish date:
Mark Guiducci

Mark Guiducci

Mark Guiducci, most recently editor-in-chief of Garage, is about to face a couple of challenges next week: working for Anna Wintour and starting a brand new job remotely amid a global pandemic. 

Vogue announced via WWD Wednesday that Guiducci would be leaving the Vice-owned title, where he's worked a little under three years, to re-join Vogue (he was previously its arts editor) in the newly-created but important-sounding role of creative editorial director. He starts Monday.

Given that he left an editor-in-chief role for it, it's safe to assume that this new position is a powerful one. Fashionista can confirm he will be overseeing all platforms including print and digital and will be focused on creating new and innovative ways to tell stories and engage audiences. While he's not said to be replacing anyone specific, his appointment did follow the departure of former digital creative director Sally Singer, some of whose responsibilities were taken over by Stuart Emmrich, now editor of Vogue.com. Wintour also took on an additional role at Condé Nast last year: global content advisor.

"I am confident that Mark's previous experience at Vogue and in our industry at large, coupled with his keen eye and creative expertise, will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow across all of our platforms," Wintour said in a statement. "We look forward to the innovative ideas he will no doubt bring to help us tell our stories in new and meaningful ways."

As for Garage, a search is already underway for Guiducci's replacement, according to WWD. Whomever it is will have large shoes to fill: While at the title, Guiducci helped create a number of memorable and innovative covers and editorials that paired celebrities like Rihanna, Zendaya and Kendall Jenner with visual artists.

Guiducci's no stranger to Condé Nast. Before Garage, he held an editor title at Vogue and was a features associate at Graydon Carter's Vanity Fair. 

We've reached out to Vogue for further details and will update this story if we learn more.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Business

Dasha Zhukova and Shala Monroque's New Magazine Garage Features a Lily Donaldson Puppet, Lettuce McQueen and Tattooed Labia

After her brief and less than well-received stint as Pop's editor-in-chief, it sounds like Dasha Zhukova has finally found a place to do her fashion-meets-art thing her way. Her new magazine, Garage, debuts for fall 2011 and the New York Times' Eric Wilson got a preview. The art collector, fashion designer, and girlfriend of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, named the magazine after the Garage Center for Contemporary Culture, a museum she opened in Moscow in 2008. Garage’s art director, Mike Meiré tells the Times, “It is so very, very different from other magazines,” and that sounds pretty accurate. According to Wilson, it "looks almost handmade." The inaugural issue has multiple covers: One was a collaboration between artist Dinos Champan and Show Studio's Nick Knight and features a creepy dollhouse in which a puppet version of Lily Donaldson wears Marc Jacobs. Another cover features a model shot nude from the waist down, her nether regions covered by a butterfly sticker that can be peeled off to reveal...a butterfly tattoo. On a vagina.