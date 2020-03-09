Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Me + Em Jacket Edition

Meghan Markle arrives at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham on March 6, 2020. Photo: Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

After a cinematic appearance at the 2020 Endeavor Awards, Meghan Markle continued her weekend of royal duties — her last for a bit — in Dagenham, visiting students at Robert Clack Upper School in honor of International Women's Day. And she wore a mix of female-owned and -designed brands for the occasion.

Markle's full outfit. Photo: Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to Meghan's Mirror, Markle wore a cream-colored bouclé jacket by the British luxury womenswear brand Me + Em, a white long-sleeved T-shirt by Lavender Hill, two-tone leather heels by Jennifer Chamandi and a knotted handbag by Rejina Pyo. (The last one is sold out in Markle's chosen ivory, but is still available in other colors.) Her black trousers are believed to be from Alexander McQueen.

