Meghan Markle Wore A Thing: Return to UK Edition

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their way back to the U.K. since they announced in January that they would be stepping back from their royal roles, which, if you hadn't heard, caused quite an international stir.

Their official leave starts March 31 — but until then, the couple still have a few royal duties to fulfill and appearances to make, including the Endeavor Fund Awards, which happened tonight (Mar. 5) in London. The charity celebrates wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans who have used sports as a tool for their recoveries, according to its website.

Marking her return to Britain, the Duchess kept things classic yet forward (per usual). She was photographed in a long wrap camel-colored coat by London-based brand Alex Eagle, Loewe's Postal bag and pearl-accented pumps by Aquazzura, according to the blog Meghan's Mirror. Then, for the awards themselves, she looked pristine — and happy as ever — in a pencil midi dress by Victoria Beckham. The bright blue hue really stood out against the dreary weather. She polished off the look with Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps.

