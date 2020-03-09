Meghan Markle Wore A Thing: Emilia Wickstead Cape Dress Edition

For her last official appearance before stepping back from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrived at the Commonwealth Day festivities at Westminster Abbey in London dressed to the nines for their last official engagement before stepping back from their royal duties. Who knows how her style might change after she's vacated her role, but she looked every bit the Duchess dressed in a striking green dress and matching fascinator for this final appearance.

Markle's dress, which was fitted throughout the body and featured an elegant half-cape that flowed dramatically over the Duchess's shoulder, was made by Emilia Wickstead — a designer she has worn on more than one occasion. She paired the look with a fascinator in an identical shade of green by William Chambers. She accessorized with a Gabriela Hearst bag she's been spotted with since at least 2018, nude pointy-toed stilettos by Aquazzura and earrings by Birks. And with that, the royal dressing appearances are over (for now). We're curious to see what comes next.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

134 Gallery 134 Images

