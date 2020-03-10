Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Asymmetric Preen Dress Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a conversation with change-makers and the president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust at Buckingham Palace to discuss mental health, equal opportunities for all and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world.

For the occasion — which you can see video footage of below — the Duchess wore a toffee-colored asymmetric midi dress by Preen. The cinched-at-the-waist, long-sleeved frock is still available in nearly every size and it's somewhat reasonably priced, at under $1,000.

We can't make out her shoes, as they are hidden by a marble coffee table for the entirety of the filmed discussion, but she appeared to have accessorized the look with dainty gold huggie hoop earrings. She completed the look with a coral lip and soft wavy hair.

