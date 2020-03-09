Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Safiyaa Red Cape Dress at the Mounbatten Festival of Music Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wrapping up their final engagements as working royals on a glamorous note.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. 

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her ginger prince are wrapping up their final engagements as working royals on a glamorous note. On Saturday evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the couple attended the Mounbatten Festival of Music in matching bright red ensembles. 

Clad in a crimson-spiked Royal Marines officer's uniform, the Duke of Sussex looked especially dapper for the occasion. Meanwhile, his wife was equally as dashing in a stunning scarlet red Safiyaa shoulder cape gown, which she accessorized with a satin Manolo Blahnik clutch in the same bold hue and ruby-colored crystal beaded drop earrings by Simone Rocha. She completed the look with pointed-toe red suede pumps, which are believed to be either Stuart Weitzman or Aquazzura

