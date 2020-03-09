Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Safiyaa Red Cape Dress at the Mounbatten Festival of Music Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wrapping up their final engagements as working royals on a glamorous note.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her ginger prince are wrapping up their final engagements as working royals on a glamorous note. On Saturday evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the couple attended the Mounbatten Festival of Music in matching bright red ensembles.

Clad in a crimson-spiked Royal Marines officer's uniform, the Duke of Sussex looked especially dapper for the occasion. Meanwhile, his wife was equally as dashing in a stunning scarlet red Safiyaa shoulder cape gown, which she accessorized with a satin Manolo Blahnik clutch in the same bold hue and ruby-colored crystal beaded drop earrings by Simone Rocha. She completed the look with pointed-toe red suede pumps, which are believed to be either Stuart Weitzman or Aquazzura.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

133 Gallery 133 Images

