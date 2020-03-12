Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Scanlan Theodore Cravat Dress

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

As one of her last royal engagements, the Duchess of Sussex met with Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) scholarship recipients at Buckingham Palace. The official Sussex Royal Instagram shared a look inside the private event by posting a video of her meeting with students from the organization on Wednesday evening, where, according to the post, the Duchess spoke with the scholars "to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face."

For the meeting, the Duchess wore a navy cravat dress designed by the Australia-based brand Scanlan Theodore. The form-fitting midi is made from a luxe Italian knit crepe fabric and features cap sleeves, and it's still available to buy for $650 through the Scanlan Theodore website.

The Duchess lightly accessorized the look with a clutch, diamond star hoop earrings and Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps in navy. She then kept things relatively simple on the beauty front as well, opting for a slick ponytail and one coat of pink gloss.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

