Must Read: 'About Time' Costume Institute Exhibit to Open in the Fall, Tom Ford Talks Fashion's Need for Federal Stimulus

The Met's "About Time" Costume Institute exhibit will open in the fall

While the Met Gala is still under discussion, The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that its "About Time: Fashion and Duration" exhibit has been rescheduled to open in late October. The exhibition will also celebrate the museum's 150th anniversary and centers around the theme of fashion from a historical angle. {Vogue}

CFDA chairman Tom Ford talks about fashion's need for a federal stimulus package

The coronavirus has drastically affected almost all industries, and Tom Ford released a statement with WWD surrounding the fashion industry's need for federal assistance during this time. "Like most industries, the fashion business has been hit very hard and from every angle. Our suppliers are suffering, and our supply chain interrupted as literally the entire world has been all but shut down. And retail in most regions, and certainly in the U.S., has ground to a halt." Ford said in his statement. The U.S government is to release a $1.6 trillion stimulus package and the CFDA is actively working towards accessing help at these federal levels. {WWD}

How coronavirus is disrupting the beauty industry

After closing their stores and shifting their focus to e-commerce due to the public health crisis, beauty brands and retailers will have to prepare for further disruption beyond just retail. While production centers may not be closed yet, a possible government shutdown or an infected worker can shutter the whole supply chain and delay production immensely. In-store services like facial salons are also being affected, with popular favorites Heyday and FaceGym working towards virtual platforms after closing their doors. {Vogue Business}

How will the pandemic affect the resale and rental industries?

Rental and resale services were seen to be the future of fashion, but as more people are staying at home, they may be hit particularly hard by the current crisis. Neil Saunders, managing director of Global Retail, told Business of Fashion that, "Shoppers that use rental and resale services, additionally, may have less disposable income than those who purchase luxury fashion at retail." With less money, consumers are going to be driving their focus away from non-essential purchases, which include clothing rentals and used luxury goods. {Business of Fashion}

Ulla Johnson relaunches website as "digital flagship"

As more stores are closing, brands are looking towards digital innovations to keep business operations thriving. Ulla Johnson has relaunched her website to act as a digital flagship, which lets customers inquire with live customer service, video shopping with stylists and access to runway styles and exclusives. The brand has also released a blog with fashion news, all designed to assist the current "at-home" consumer climate. {Fashionista Inbox}

Ganni debuts new creative competition, "Home Is Where the Heart Is"

In order to let creativity thrive during these times of difficulty, Ganni launched a global creative competition titled "Home Is Where The Heart Is" on Monday. Contestants are encouraged to use their time at home to submit artwork (here) under the given theme to enter, and submissions will be judged by Ganni Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and her chosen jury. The winners will receive a gift card worth €5,000 and will be featured in the brand's shop during Copenhagen Fashion Week in August. {Fashionista Inbox}

Billie Eilish covers Dazed Spring/Summer 2020 digital issue

Dazed's latest cover star is musical sensation Billie Eilish, and the magazine has announced that the issue will be free and available digitally for audiences to enjoy safely from their homes. Fans and readers can sign up on dazedigital.com and will receive access on April 9, a week before the print issue is available for purchase. Editor-in-Chief Isabella Burley hopes the issue will provide "much-needed inspiration to everybody in difficult times." {Fashionista Inbox}



