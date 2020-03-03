Miu Miu's Fall 2020 Show Had Lots of Charm, Romance and Celebrities

The casting — which included Storm Reid, Rita Ora, Kaia Gerber and two Hadids — was like out of a "Who Weekly" fever dream.

The finale at Miu Miu's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Imaxtree

Miuccia Prada, with help from Katie Grand, has been known to mix up the casting at her Miu Miu shows by sprinkling in some famous, familiar faces. For Fall 2018, it was Elle Fanning, to open and close; for Cruise 2019, she brought out Uma Thurman, Alexa Chung, Rowan Blanchard, Sadie Sink and Gwendoline Christie. She surprised and delighted the audience at her latest Paris Fashion Week outing yet again on Tuesday afternoon, when actor Storm Reid stepped out wearing the first look. She was followed by two Hadids, Kaia Gerber and Rita Ora. Someone page Who? Weekly.

Aside from a lineup that spanned the Who/Them spectrum, Miu Miu's Fall 2020 collection deals with "the enduring fascination of charm, an exercise in attraction — fashioning pleasure, and the pleasure that fashion can give," according to the brand's Instagram. To that end, there was a lot of texture (crinkly fabrics, cozy knits, voluminous taffeta, slick leather, fuzzy furs and crystal embellishments) and vintage-inspired silhouettes that conveyed that sort of romantic nostalgia that Miu Miu has become known for.

See every single look from Miu Miu's Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

