Disney's 'Mulan' Premiere Was Full of Fairy Tale Fashion

Liu Yifei in Elie Saab Haute Couture at the premiere of Disney's "Mulan." Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Despite a series of event cancelations this week, the premiere of Disney's "Mulan" went on as planned on Monday evening in Los Angeles. Other than the addition of hand sanitizing stations, the black tie viewing party looked no different than any other fancy Hollywood red carpet.

Guests arrived dressed in their finest warrior after dark ensembles — think strong silhouettes and shimmering gold trains. The film's lead actress Liu Yifei wore a glittering princess-worthy gown from Elie Saab's Fall 2019 Haute Couture range, while Ming-Na Wen, the lead in the 1998 animated hit, looked like she walked out of a fairy tale in a strapless floral Mark Zunino dress.

Elsewhere, former Disney star Aly Michalka and "This Is Us" lead Chrissy Metz stunned in bright red eveningwear, and Lana Condor turned heads in a gold-accented Antonio Berardi jumpsuit.

Click through the gallery below to see a selection of the memorable fashion moments from the evening.

