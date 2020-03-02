Naked Retail Group is Hiring (ALL POSITIONS) (New York, New York)

Our teams are at the forefront of NAKED culture and building our community. Are you ready to join our dynamic environment? If so, we’d love to meet you.

We are a unique collaborative retail experience that curates and features various brands throughout the year. We handle the design, buildout, and staffing to create an efficient, experience that flows across all installations. Every 30-90 days, we completely redesign and rebuild our stores in order to introduce new concepts. This is not a cookie-cutter retail opportunity. Our teams are at the forefront of NAKED culture and building our community. Are you ready to join our dynamic environment? If so, we’d love to meet you.

www.nakedretailgroup.com

Positions: Entry-level to Management / PT & FT

Location: NAKED Flagship: Nolita

Responsibilities are but are not limited to:

Working directly with consumers to create a memorable, personalized shopping experience

Utilizing strong knowledge of all brands installed at NAKED as an ambassador to engage fully

Contributing to the flow of conversations with installed brand’s teams, future partners, etc.

Ensure the flagship (back of house and front of house) is well-maintained and organized on a consistent basis

Requirements:

At least 1 year of sales, hospitality, or customer-facing experience

Friendly and energetic personality.

Strong merchandising skills.

Extremely detail oriented

Adapts easily and quickly

Ability to work weekends, holidays, and special events preferred.

To Apply: Please send your resume to: darren@nakedretailgroup.com

Because we receive many inquiries, only those deemed a fit for NAKED will be contacted.

*Invitation Only Hiring Event Thursday, March the 12th