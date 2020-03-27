Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Spring Must-Haves From Nordstrom's Surprise Sale

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

There's nothing we love more than a surprise sale, especially when we're social distancing and are begging for more things to do while staying at home. Thankfully, Nordstrom recognized our need for a virtual shopping spree and announced an unexpected site wide sale, during which nearly everything is up to 40% off. The sale is going on through April 14 and features thousands of spring staples, from printed midi dresses to strappy sandals. To top it off, the retailer is offering free shipping and returns on all orders.

Ahead, we've gone through the newly reduced offerings to pick out the best wardrobe additions. You can shop them all in the gallery below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.