Here's North West Performing at the Yeezy Season 8 Show During Paris Fashion Week

North West with father Kanye at the Yeezy Season 8 show. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

When news spread just days ago that Kanye West was set to stage his latest for Yeezy — Season 8 — during Paris Fashion Week after a two-year hiatus, there was no doubt that West & co. were up to something special. That "something special," as it was, arrived at the end of the runway presentation via a six-year-old supernova who shares the DNA of both the just-moderately-famous West and another moderately famous person, Kim Kardashian West. We're talking about North West, of course.

At the tail-end of Yeezy Season 8's show on Monday evening at Espace Niemeyer, in the 19th arrondisement, North West — introducing herself as "Northie" — took to the runway to perform what appeared to be an original song that left showgoers and livestream-onlookers alike in nothing but absolute and complete enjoyment.

Father and designer West appeared halfway through, walking his daughter off-stage at the end of her set.

Her set! North West had a set! Which we'd be grateful to see ad infinitum at future Yeezy appearances.

Now, the clothes: With the family's sprawling new ranch home in Cody, Wyo. and those rattlesnake-egg-adorned invitation, showgoers didn't know just how, uh, Buffalo Bill this collection was going to get. As it turns out: not really at all.

It was your typical post-apocalyptic, cozywear that made us, too, want to camp out in below-freezing temperatures around a campfire in Yellowstone National Park. According to WWD's Booth Moore, West said the goal of the collection was to "dress the service industry—and be in service."

As per previous Yeezy ranges, each piece was deeply wearable while still packing the appropriate amount of "oh, yep, that's Yeezy!" punch: Take the fuzzy pieces of outerwear that came complete with full hoods, obstructing noses and mouths as well as necks and chests. Workwear-inspired trousers — a Yeezy signature — appeared in new, but practical fabrications and textures, often paired with a selection of stunningly soft, yet structured blouses. Clompy slides and sneakers gave the affect of models walking on the moon, the landscape of which is just about as stark as the new West Wyoming enclave.

