Nous Model Management Is Hiring An Assistant In Los Angeles

Nous Model Management in Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual who is serious about growing within this demanding and exciting industry. We are looking for someone who understands what motivates and impassions them and we are looking for someone who understands what this opportunity could mean for their future. A genuine interest in fashion is a must.

We are looking for:

Love of fashion

Attention to detail

Highly organized

Independent problem solver

Calendar management abilities

Sensitivity to written etiquette and phone etiquette

Sensitivity and ability to compliment different cultures and languages

Ability to multi-task and prioritize

Team oriented, professional with a positive attitude

Interest in fashion blogs, photographers and top models

Job Requirements:

Handling the Nous Models blog that features our models

Assisting agents in various tasks, including scheduling of appointments and communicating with represented talent on professional matters

Learning and developing your own set of skills as someone wanting to grow within the industry

Data entry, new client paperwork

Scouting new talent

Required Skills:

Quick adopter of new technology and new computer programs

Strong organizational and multitasking skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Basic knowledge of models, photographers, and other creatives within the high fashion industry

Motivation, motivation, motivation!

Highly Recommended Skills:

Experience working or interning at another management agency

Extensive knowledge of models, photographers, and creatives within the high fashion industry

To Apply, please email the below items to: Applications.nousmodels@gmail.com