Nova Octo Is Seeking A Digital Communications Intern In New York, NY
About Nova Octo
Nova Octo is a luxury eveningwear rental company based in Tribeca. We're looking for a driven individual who is interested in fashion, marketing, and all things digital. This is an exciting opportunity to be exposed to multiple aspects of an online fashion business in a startup environment.
Commitment of 2-3 days a week is a must with flexibility. Please state your availability when turning in your resume, cover letter, and references. This internship is for experience and school credit only.
Description
- Maintaining and updating the social media calendar (Instagram and Facebook)
- Creating and sourcing content (Photoshop experience required)
- Data analysis and reporting
- Assisting with digital marketing campaigns
- Uploading product to the website
- Administrative tasks
- Research new influencer and celebrity dressing opportunities
- Assist in event planning when required
- Research events and potential marketing collaborations
Requirements
- Fashion industry internship experience and desire to pursue a career in fashion ecommerce or marketing or other industry related positions.
- Motivated, strict attention to detail, and superb organizational skills.
- Familiarity with ecommerce and CMS platforms a plus
- Adobe Photoshop knowledge required
Number of positions available: 1
To Apply: Please send your resume to maxime@novaocto.com, subject line Digital Communications Internship.