Nova Octo Is Seeking A Digital Communications Intern In New York, NY

Nova Octo is a luxury evening wear rental business based in NYC that has a focus on sustainability and charity.

About Nova Octo

Nova Octo is a luxury eveningwear rental company based in Tribeca. We're looking for a driven individual who is interested in fashion, marketing, and all things digital. This is an exciting opportunity to be exposed to multiple aspects of an online fashion business in a startup environment.

Commitment of 2-3 days a week is a must with flexibility. Please state your availability when turning in your resume, cover letter, and references. This internship is for experience and school credit only.

Description

Maintaining and updating the social media calendar (Instagram and Facebook)

Creating and sourcing content (Photoshop experience required)

Data analysis and reporting

Assisting with digital marketing campaigns

Uploading product to the website

Administrative tasks

Research new influencer and celebrity dressing opportunities

Assist in event planning when required

Research events and potential marketing collaborations

Requirements

Fashion industry internship experience and desire to pursue a career in fashion ecommerce or marketing or other industry related positions.

Motivated, strict attention to detail, and superb organizational skills.

Familiarity with ecommerce and CMS platforms a plus

Adobe Photoshop knowledge required

Number of positions available: 1

To Apply: Please send your resume to maxime@novaocto.com, subject line Digital Communications Internship.