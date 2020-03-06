Sponsored Story

Nova Octo Is Seeking A Digital Communications Intern In New York, NY

Nova Octo is a luxury evening wear rental business based in NYC that has a focus on sustainability and charity.
About Nova Octo

Nova Octo is a luxury eveningwear rental company based in Tribeca. We're looking for a driven individual who is interested in fashion, marketing, and all things digital. This is an exciting opportunity to be exposed to multiple aspects of an online fashion business in a startup environment.

Commitment of 2-3 days a week is a must with flexibility. Please state your availability when turning in your resume, cover letter, and references. This internship is for experience and school credit only.

Description

  • Maintaining and updating the social media calendar (Instagram and Facebook)
  • Creating and sourcing content (Photoshop experience required)
  • Data analysis and reporting
  • Assisting with digital marketing campaigns
  • Uploading product to the website
  • Administrative tasks
  • Research new influencer and celebrity dressing opportunities
  • Assist in event planning when required
  • Research events and potential marketing collaborations

Requirements

  • Fashion industry internship experience and desire to pursue a career in fashion ecommerce or marketing or other industry related positions.
  • Motivated, strict attention to detail, and superb organizational skills.
  • Familiarity with ecommerce and CMS platforms a plus
  • Adobe Photoshop knowledge required

Number of positions available: 1

To Apply: Please send your resume to maxime@novaocto.com, subject line Digital Communications Internship.

