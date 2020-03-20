17 Plush Robes on Sale to Shop Before They Sell Out

Looks from the Spring 2018 Versace show. Photo: Catwalking/Getty Images

A robe is an underrated staple. We'd argue it's as important as a fitted white T-shirt and a great pair of jeans, in fact: The homely garment makes you feel relaxed and luxurious at the same time — and it may become your most worn item of 2020.

If you're need of a new terry cloth robe or silky number that looks made for pampering and prime for lounging around, then you're in luck, because several brands are offering discounts on them this weekend. Ahead, we've rounded up 13 robes on sale that are sumptuous yet serviceable. Happy shopping!

17 Gallery 17 Images

