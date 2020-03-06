27 Jean Jackets on Sale to Help You Transition Into Spring

Photo: Imaxtree

Spring is around the corner, meaning we'll have to start swapping our cozy puffers and thick wool coats for lightweight alternatives. Luckily, there are tons of newly reduced jean jackets on the market right now that reflect the best spring denim trends — think two-toned styles and cropped silhouettes. Ahead, shop 27 of our favorites. Happy hunting!

27 Gallery 27 Images

