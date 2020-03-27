There Are a Lot of Online Sample Sales Happening This Weekend

The perks of social distancing: no lines.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Around this time every year, Rachel Comey holds her famous archive sample sale at the gym of St. Patrick's Church on Mulberry Street in New York. But given the current Covid-19 crisis, the designer decided to move the highly-anticipated event online. And Comey is not alone: Popular labels like Derek Lam, La Ligné and Tibi are also holding virtual sample sales right now. Since your weekend plans have obviously been canceled, fill your time with some e-tail therapy. Your post-quarantine wardrobe will thank you.

Aries: Up to 70% off select styles.

Derek Lam: Up to 80% off current and past seasons.

Edie Parker: Up to 70% off select styles; 15% of all sales will be donated to Citymeals on Wheels, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

La Ligné: Up to 50% off select styles.

Rachel Comey: Up to 60% off archive collections.

Stutterheim: Up to 50% off fan favorite styles.

Summersalt: Up to 25% off select styles; for every order of $125 or more, $15 will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Tibi: Up to 80% off belts, handbags and more.

The Upside: Prices start at $25 with free shipping.

Vanessa Mooney: Up to 40% off select styles.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.