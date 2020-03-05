Fashionista's 17 Favorite Collections From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Through all the commotion, these are the ones that stood out to our editors.
Author:
Publish date:
A look from Altuzarra's Fall 2020 collection.

A look from Altuzarra's Fall 2020 collection.

The Fall 2020 shows at Paris Fashion Week gave us a lot to look at/talk about/obsess over — from the trends on the runway to the hair and makeup backstage to the accessories to the star-studded front rows to the outfits (and beauty looks!) outside the venues. It can feel like information overload, though, luckily, we have six months to sort through it all. But through all the commotion, there were collections that stood out to us at Fashionista HQ, that we're still thinking about days after their debuts — 17, to be precise.

Sarah Burton always delights with her work at Alexander McQueen, and that continues to be true through Fall 2020. Olivier Rousteing surprised us with a more subdued, almost 'Star Wars'-esque vision for Balmain. Then, debuts from LVMH Prize finalist Kenneth Ize and Tod's new creative director left us impressed — and excited for what's to come. 

Check out some of our favorite Fall 2020 collections from Paris Fashion Week below. 

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Fall 2020 Look 3
Alexander McQueen Fall 2020 Look 4
Alexander McQueen Fall 2020 Look 1
5
Gallery
5 Images

Altuzarra

Altuzarra Fall 2020 PFW 2
Altuzarra Fall 2020 PFW 5
Altuzarra Fall 2020 PFW 3
5
Gallery
5 Images

Balmain

Balmain Fall 2020 1
Balmain Fall 2020 5
Balmain Fall 2020 4
5
Gallery
5 Images

Chloé

Chloe Fall 2020 5
Chloe Fall 2020 1
Chloe Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Dries van Noten

Dries van Noten Fall 2020 5
Dries van Noten Fall 2020 1
Dries van Noten Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli Fall 2020 Look 1
Giambattista Valli Fall 2020 Look 5
Giambattista Valli Fall 2020 Look 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Kenneth Ize

Kenneth Ize Fall 2020 5
Kenneth Ize Fall 2020 1
Kenneth Ize Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Koché

Koche Fall 2020 5
Koche Fall 2020 1
Koche Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Lanvin

Lanvin Fall 2020 5
Lanvin Fall 2020 1
Lanvin Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Lemaire

Lemaire Fall 2020 5
Lemaire Fall 2020 1
Lemaire Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Loewe

Loewe Fall 2020 Look 3
Loewe Fall 2020 Look 1
Loewe Fall 2020 Look 4
5
Gallery
5 Images

Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci Fall 2020 Look 4
Nina Ricci Fall 2020 Look 5
Nina Ricci Fall 2020 Look 1
5
Gallery
5 Images

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne Fall 2020 5
Paco Rabanne Fall 2020 1
Paco Rabanne Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Rochas

Rochas Fall 2020 5
Rochas Fall 2020 3
Rochas Fall 2020 1
5
Gallery
5 Images

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Fall 2020 5
Saint Laurent Fall 2020 1
Saint Laurent Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Thom Browne

Thom Browne Fall 2020 Look 5
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Look 1
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Look 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Valentino

Valentino Fall 2020 Look 5
Valentino Fall 2020 Look 1
Valentino Fall 2020 Look 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories