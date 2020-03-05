Fashionista's 17 Favorite Collections From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Through all the commotion, these are the ones that stood out to our editors.

A look from Altuzarra's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

The Fall 2020 shows at Paris Fashion Week gave us a lot to look at/talk about/obsess over — from the trends on the runway to the hair and makeup backstage to the accessories to the star-studded front rows to the outfits (and beauty looks!) outside the venues. It can feel like information overload, though, luckily, we have six months to sort through it all. But through all the commotion, there were collections that stood out to us at Fashionista HQ, that we're still thinking about days after their debuts — 17, to be precise.

Sarah Burton always delights with her work at Alexander McQueen, and that continues to be true through Fall 2020. Olivier Rousteing surprised us with a more subdued, almost 'Star Wars'-esque vision for Balmain. Then, debuts from LVMH Prize finalist Kenneth Ize and Tod's new creative director left us impressed — and excited for what's to come.

Check out some of our favorite Fall 2020 collections from Paris Fashion Week below.

Alexander McQueen

Altuzarra

Balmain

Chloé

Dries van Noten

Giambattista Valli

Kenneth Ize

Koché

Lanvin

Lemaire

Loewe

Nina Ricci

Paco Rabanne

Rochas

Saint Laurent

Thom Browne

Valentino

