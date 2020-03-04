4 Beauty Trends That Dominated Paris Fashion Week

A beauty look from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Imaxtree

The fall shows came to a close in Paris on Tuesday, leaving us to think over all of the trends that emerged and made an impression. Fortunately for beauty fanatics looking for a little fresh inspiration, designers and their backstage glam teams were feeling pretty adventurous this season, dreaming up inventive takes on classics and presenting them in unexpected new ways. Ahead, four standout hair and makeup trends that dominated the Fall 2020 runways in Paris.

The Artful Eye Trend Continues

Creatively embellished eyes were big in all four fashion capitals this season, but it was in Paris that there seemed to be the most range. Watercolor-like iterations — whether in soft, diffused pastel or brights — appeared on the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Dries Van Noten and Maison Margiela runways. At Altuzarra, makeup artist Tom Pecheux went a bit bolder, painting a precise metallic cat-eye in gradient jewel tones of blues and purples. Off-White's runway look kept things focused on the lashes, with makeup artist Fara Homidi choosing neon pink mascara to make them pop. It was at Valentino and Giambattista Valli that multimedia effects got involved: Pat McGrath relied on black liner, silver pigment and rhinestones to bring the drama at the former, while Isamaya Ffrench draped jewelry around models' eyes at the latter for maximum sparkle.

Graphic Black Eyeliner

Eyes seemed to be a focal point for many designers this season in Paris; several of the makeup looks that didn't include the aforementioned artistic embellishments relied instead on a return to classic black liner. What made it interesting, though, was that just about every shape imaginable made an appearance. From floating, mid-eyelid slashes to inner-waterline ink to elaborate cat eyes, black eyeliner in some form or another made appearances on the Dior, Celine, Miu Miu, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Maison Margiela and Sacai runways. You may want to stock up on it now for fall.

Ribbons & Bows

Traditionally romantic and sweet hair accessories made recurring appearances on the French runways, with an emphasis on black ribbons and oversized bows. Hairstylist Sam McKnight was behind the iterations at both Monot — where large, floppy bows sat atop models' slicked-back hair — and Chanel — where ribbons held the soft, '70s-inspired half-up styles in place. Giambattista Valli's look by Paul Hanlon involved headbands tied into ribbons, much like the Monot version, and sometimes accompanied by floral hairpieces for a little extra girlishness.

Sleek, Smooth Hair

Undone, messy hair has been a major runway trend over the last few years, but this season saw a turn toward modern sleekness. In Paris alone, the glossy, slicked effect appeared at Valentino (where the hair was parted and swooped into faux side bangs), Balmain (where it had a wet look), Alexander McQueen (where it was streaked with bold red and wrapped into a tidy updo), Margiela (where it made a helmet-y effect), Dries Van Noten (where it was adorned with bright feathers at the roots) and Sacai (where it was combed back). Hairstylists went through a whole lot of hair gel this season.

