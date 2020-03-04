9 Breakout Trends From the Paris Fall 2020 Runways

Everything you need to know to get a leg up on next season.

The sartorial marathon otherwise known as Paris Fashion Week finally drew to a close on Tuesday evening, and designers in the French capital managed to fill eight rainy days with desirable fashion for the upcoming season. As per usual, the runway remained the place to single out Fall 2020 trends; some were a continuation of themes we'd seen before in New York, London and Milan, though several — think latex and velvet suiting — were unique to the City of Lights.

Before we wrap up our show coverage for the Fall 2020 season, let's take a look at what you'll be wearing from Paris six months down the line.

Latex

A certain sexy fabric worked its way into a number of Fall 2020 collections: Off-White had latex thigh-highs; Balenciaga offered a bright-red cloak made out of the same kinky material; and Saint Laurent showed latex everything.

All-Over Red

Burnt orange dominated the runways at Milan Fashion Week, but in Paris it was a punchy shade of red. Pops of the bold hue enlivened cold-weather ranges from Altuzarra, Givenchy, Hermès and Mugler.

Moody Blooms

Flowers set against a dark-colored background proved to be a hit with designers in Paris. Dresses at Celine, Dries Van Noten and Elie Saab were bursting with bouquets of moody blooms. Cheery florals were also given a sinister twist at Balenciaga and Giambattista Valli.

15th-Century Cosplay

French designers created a romantic portrayal of Medieval times on the runway. Paco Rabanne's collection gave allusions to 15th-century clerical robes and Joan of Arc armor, while Ann Demeulemeester and Balmain offered plenty of costumes for a high-fashion remake of "The Princess Bride."

Black and White

Black and white were the basic colors of choice in the French capital. Akris spliced abstract monochromatic prints together for double the drama, while Issey Miyake lent some excitement to a cape with a graphic black-and-white pattern. Others, like Alexander McQueen, went the dapper route with white contrast lapels.

Velvet Suiting

The allure of a sumptuous suit wasn't lost on designers in Paris — specifically, velvet versions in rich shades like burgundy, chocolate brown and gold. Wear the lavish two-piece with a sequin top for an evening out as shown at Redemption or with furry flats as seen at Acne Studios for a luxe loungewear vibe.

Dramatic Hoods

Hoods popped up all over the runways, evoking everything from Coronavirus anxiety to a paparazzi phobia. The hood-like head cage at Comme des Garçons could keep us germ-free come fall, while Kenzo's face-obscuring knit hoods could protect a Kardashian from being outed at the airport.

The Golden Girls

Designers ushered in a literal golden age, complete with gilded gowns, rich-looking brocade suits and glimmering blazers. The luminous shade made several appearances across labels like Acne Studios, Celine and Rochas proving that extravagance is alive and well.

Tied Up

Designer didn't skimp on neckwear in New York or in Paris. From playfully patterned ties at Thom browne to an oversized black tie at Chanel, the boardroom-approved accessory was everywhere.

