9 Breakout Trends From the Paris Fall 2020 Runways

Everything you need to know to get a leg up on next season.
Altuzarra, Dries Van Noten, Paco Rabanne, Rokh and Balmain. 

The sartorial marathon otherwise known as Paris Fashion Week finally drew to a close on Tuesday evening, and designers in the French capital managed to fill eight rainy days with desirable fashion for the upcoming season. As per usual, the runway remained the place to single out Fall 2020 trends; some were a continuation of themes we'd seen before in New York, London and Milan, though several — think latex and velvet suiting — were unique to the City of Lights.  

Before we wrap up our show coverage for the Fall 2020 season, let's take a look at what you'll be wearing from Paris six months down the line. 

Latex 

Saint Laurent RF20 0773
Balmain RF20 0541
Balenciaga RF20 0456
A certain sexy fabric worked its way into a number of Fall 2020 collections: Off-White had latex thigh-highs; Balenciaga offered a bright-red cloak made out of the same kinky material; and Saint Laurent showed latex everything. 

All-Over Red 

Victoria Tomas RF20 0105
Altuzarra RF20 1896
Balenciaga RF20 1077
Burnt orange dominated the runways at Milan Fashion Week, but in Paris it was a punchy shade of red. Pops of the bold hue enlivened cold-weather ranges from Altuzarra, GivenchyHermès and Mugler

Moody Blooms 

Valli RF20 0669
Atlein RF20 0760
Balenciaga RF20 0393
Flowers set against a dark-colored background proved to be a hit with designers in Paris. Dresses at Celine, Dries Van Noten and Elie Saab were bursting with bouquets of moody blooms. Cheery florals were also given a sinister twist at Balenciaga and Giambattista Valli

15th-Century Cosplay 

Marine Serre RF20 5245
Balmain RF20 0053
Paco Rabanne RF20 1470
French designers created a romantic portrayal of Medieval times on the runway. Paco Rabanne's collection gave allusions to 15th-century clerical robes and Joan of Arc armor, while Ann Demeulemeester and Balmain offered plenty of costumes for a high-fashion remake of "The Princess Bride." 

Black and White 

Paco Rabanne RF20 0999
Akris RF20 0009
Ackermann RF20 1369
Black and white were the basic colors of choice in the French capital. Akris spliced abstract monochromatic prints together for double the drama, while Issey Miyake lent some excitement to a cape with a graphic black-and-white pattern. Others, like Alexander McQueen, went the dapper route with white contrast lapels. 

Velvet Suiting 

Van Noten RF20 0264
Redemption RF20 0221
Ackermann RF20 1313
The allure of a sumptuous suit wasn't lost on designers in Paris — specifically, velvet versions in rich shades like burgundy, chocolate brown and gold. Wear the lavish two-piece with a sequin top for an evening out as shown at Redemption or with furry flats as seen at Acne Studios for a luxe loungewear vibe.  

Dramatic Hoods 

Westwood RF20 0790
Comme Des Garcons RF20 0209
Kenzo RF20 0057
Hoods popped up all over the runways, evoking everything from Coronavirus anxiety to a paparazzi phobia. The hood-like head cage at Comme des Garçons could keep us germ-free come fall, while Kenzo's face-obscuring knit hoods could protect a Kardashian from being outed at the airport. 

The Golden Girls 

Marine Serre RF20 5528
Rochas RF20 0405
Acne RF20 7109
Designers ushered in a literal golden age, complete with gilded gowns, rich-looking brocade suits and glimmering blazers. The luminous shade made several appearances across labels like Acne StudiosCeline and Rochas proving that extravagance is alive and well. 

Tied Up 

Thom Browne RF20 0079
Chanel RF20 0314
Dior RF20 6596
Designer didn't skimp on neckwear in New York or in Paris. From playfully patterned ties at Thom browne to an oversized black tie at Chanel, the boardroom-approved accessory was everywhere. 

