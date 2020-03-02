The Street Style Crowd Wore Their Best Animal Prints on Day 6 of Paris Fashion Week

From zebra stripes to python, and everything in between.

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista

Despite heavy rain and the threat of coronavirus, fashion week is continues in Paris. Seemingly unbothered by the weather and the pandemic, showgoers flocked from show venues to brasseries, wearing their best animal prints.

From zebra stripes to python — and everything in between — the street-style crowd sported fresh takes on a variety of animal-inspired graphics. One took a walk on the wild side by pairing zebra-striped pants with a sweet gingham cape-like top; another wore a statement-making pair of zebra pumps with sheer socks. Elsewhere, animal motifs were treated like wardrobe basics: In lieu of khaki trench coats, the fashion pack reached for the tiger and python prints.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day six of Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

