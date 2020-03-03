Jumpsuits Were a Popular Dressing Shortcut on Day 7 of Paris Fashion Week

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (1), Imaxtree (3)

We're nearing the end of Paris Fashion Week, and after countless days of shows, it looks like the street style crowd are turning to their easy, most foolproof wardrobe choices. On Monday, many showgoers wore jumpsuits, a simple, throw-on-and-go option.

The one-pieces cropped up in bold patterns — think bright florals — and in colorful crochet. There were also some cool, two-tone denim versions. For added warmth and fun, fashion-savvy individuals piled on vibrant, fur-accented coats and sported statement-making accessories, like logo belts and hot-pink mini bags.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day seven of Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

