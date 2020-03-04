Showgoers Stepped up Their Collar Game on Day 8 of Paris Fashion Week

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (3), Imaxtree (2)

On Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, the street-style crowd mustered their last bit of energy to attend the Fall 2020 collections from Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. And while the final day wrapped up what felt like the longest — and the most stressful — fashion month to date, showgoers still pulled out all the sartorial stops.



In addition to carrying a variety of quilted Chanel bags, fashion month survivors sported all kinds of feminine neckwear. We spotted ruffles poking out of blazers and a number of embroidered bib collars. The small chest details made quite the statement and since they've also been trending on the runways, we suggest stocking up on frilled collars now.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day eight of Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

35 Gallery 35 Images

And in case you missed it, you can see all our favorite looks from days one, two, three, four, five, six and seven of Paris Fashion Week here, too.

40 Gallery 40 Images

37 Gallery 37 Images

42 Gallery 42 Images

53 Gallery 53 Images

32 Gallery 32 Images

40 Gallery 40 Images

48 Gallery 48 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.