Reformation Is Partnering With the City of Los Angeles to Organize Local Mask Production

Inside Reformation's Los Angeles factory. Photo: Courtesy of Reformation

Los Angeles has the largest concentration of apparel manufacturers in the country, and in a time of massive need due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, those resources are being put to good use. On Thursday night, the City of Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the launch of LA Protects: a partnership with ethical fashion label Reformation to organize production of non-medical masks.

In addition to manufacturing masks within its own sewing factory using its own fabrics, Reformation has been deputized to recruit other L.A. garment and apparel manufacturers to supply materials and support manufacturing protective equipment at scale. Reformation will be responsible for quality assurance checks and will also work to build out funding for the initiative.

The goal is to produce five million non-medical masks — based on specifications provided by Kaiser Permanente — that will be sold to essential workers such as grocery store and pharmacy employees, so that medical-grade masks are reserved solely for healthcare workers. Those requesting gear, or looking to help, simply fill out a form online to do so. Additionally, Reformation is selling packs of masks on its website to consumers at $25 for five; there's also an option to donate the masks for the same price.

The initiative is particularly helpful in that it organizes and streamlines a process that has been a source of much confusion over the past couple of weeks, with many companies wanting to help but not necessarily having the right information on what types of masks are needed and where to send them. For more information, head here.

