13 Clog-And-Cardigan Pairings to Bookmark for Spring

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Fashion has some tried-and-true pairings, but much like the entertainment industry, every season ushers in a new power couple. Sneakers and dresses have been the sartorial duo to beat until recently, when cardigans became our closet's slightly sexy transitional hero piece. And what does a preppy button-down knit go best with? A pair of clogs.

When it comes to styling the combo, anything goes. You can lean into the sweater's bookish undertones by picking a striped, collegiate-looking wool number and a classic leather slip-on, or you can play plant mother for a day and opt for some chunky wooden heels with floral detailing to go with a crafty cable-knit cardigan. If "eclectic novel writer" isn't the spring look you're going for, you can keep things cool in sleek, open-toe rubber flatforms and a black tie-neck sweater. Or, you can say "f*ck it, only my dog and Google Hangout buddies will see my dressing efforts for the next few weeks" and go wild with cherry-covered knits and cow-print footwear.

Whichever look you choose, your feet and cozy upper half will thank you. Ahead, shop the best clog-and-cardi pairings of the season.

