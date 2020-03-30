19 Trenches to Help You Channel Your 'High Fidelity' Style

If you can't be Zoë Kravitz, you can at least try to dress like her.

Leather trenches are an inextricable part of the fashion zeitgeist. They're a timeless piece of clothing that look equally amazing worn over a button-down or a cute babydoll dress. They have earned their place in pop culture (remember "Buffy the Vampire Slayer?" "The Matrix?") and are an off-duty staple for models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Most recently, they reappeared on "High Fidelity," the hit Hulu show starring Zoë Kravitz.

As with anything Kravitz, the style was a big draw for viewers: Her character Rob wears dusty Hawaiian shirts, combat boots and, yes, a well-loved leather trench on the series. It's very cool, very chic and, luckily, very easy to emulate.

Click through the gallery below to see the 19 coolest leather trenches around, including faux snakeskin trenches and classic black ones.

