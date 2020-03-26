17 Paperbag Pants for When You're Tired of Wearing Sweats

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sweats and silky pajama pants fall in that soft-to-the-touch, never-want-to-leave-your-bed category. They were once sleepy Sunday luxuries that we craved after a week of nonstop motion, but now that we've been forced to slow down, they've lost some of their loungewear luster. And as we settle into this new normal, pants that aren't made for binge-watching Netflix have become all the more attractive.

Still roomy and comfortable, paperbag pants are a great way to dress up at home. Styling them is simple: Wear the bottoms with a tucked-in top, whether it's a fitted white T-shirt or a ribbed tank. Add some chunky gold jewels and a bold lip, and you're ready to take on Instagram. Here, 17 of our favorite styles that are available to shop now.

17 Gallery 17 Images

