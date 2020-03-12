Slate Studios is a Creative Production Company focused on Advertising & Editorial services for the Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Industry.

Slate Studios is a Creative Production Company focused on Advertising & Editorial services for the Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Industry. We are industry leaders in photography and motion production with clients ranging from emerging brands to established global leaders.

Job Summary

We are currently seeking an experienced photo producer to produce our e-commerce & brand content photography and short video projects.

Job Dates

April 1, 2020

Hours

Monday – Friday | 9AM-6PM

Day Rate

$200/day

Responsibilities and Duties

Negotiate vendor rates including hair/makeup, models, photographers, photo assistants, digital techs, retouchers, and freelance producers

Generate shoot estimates and invoices in Quickbooks

Manage the actual on set production as key point person for clients

Reconcile all shoot related billing and expenses

Qualifications and Skills

College Degree in photography preferred

2+ years experience in photo shoot production

Highly detail oriented

Negotiation and budget management skills

Strong communication and organizational skills

Strong ability to multi-task / juggle multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to work independently

Must work well under pressure

Proficiency in Quickbooks Online, Google Sheets, Airtable, and other software

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please submit your professional resume, example of your production work, website/linkedin and/or other professional website(s), and explain any professional experience which would be helpful in us determining if you are the right fit for the position.

Email: info@slate-nyc.com