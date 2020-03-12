Slate Studios Is Hiring A Photo Producer In LIC (New York)
Slate Studios is a Creative Production Company focused on Advertising & Editorial services for the Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Industry. We are industry leaders in photography and motion production with clients ranging from emerging brands to established global leaders.
Job Summary
We are currently seeking an experienced photo producer to produce our e-commerce & brand content photography and short video projects.
Job Dates
April 1, 2020
Hours
Monday – Friday | 9AM-6PM
Day Rate
$200/day
Responsibilities and Duties
- Negotiate vendor rates including hair/makeup, models, photographers, photo assistants, digital techs, retouchers, and freelance producers
- Generate shoot estimates and invoices in Quickbooks
- Manage the actual on set production as key point person for clients
- Reconcile all shoot related billing and expenses
Qualifications and Skills
- College Degree in photography preferred
- 2+ years experience in photo shoot production
- Highly detail oriented
- Negotiation and budget management skills
- Strong communication and organizational skills
- Strong ability to multi-task / juggle multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to work independently
- Must work well under pressure
- Proficiency in Quickbooks Online, Google Sheets, Airtable, and other software
How to Apply
To apply for this position, please submit your professional resume, example of your production work, website/linkedin and/or other professional website(s), and explain any professional experience which would be helpful in us determining if you are the right fit for the position.
Email: info@slate-nyc.com