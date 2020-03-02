It's a Jungle at Stella McCartney's Fall 2020 Show

The designer took her love of animals to the next level.

Stella McCartney's Fall 2020 finale. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

As an outspoken vegan and a leader in the eco-friendly fashion space, Stella McCartney has made very clear that she loves animals. But she's taking things to the next level now.

The digital invite to her Fall 2020 runway included a gif of animals, uh — well, remember that Bloodhound Gang song? — with the slogan "Make love not leather."

Arriving at the show on Monday, guests were greeted by people in animal costumes, the kind a sports team mascot might wear. There was a squirrel, an alligator, a pony and other assorted fuzzy creatures — which then popped up again on the runway, reinterpreted in graphic yet simple shapes on the jewelry featured in the collection. The accessories played well with the Fall 2020 prints created in collaboration with the archive of artist Erté.

From there, McCartney worked with strong shapes in neutral tones of khakis and grays, presenting covetable pieces of outerwear for autumn. At the end came a suite of silky dresses with sparkling embellishment, not something one usually expects from the designer, but a fancy touch which will surely delight the celebrity crew who choose her for their red-carpet moments.

Delightfully, the animals took a turn on the runway as well, joining the models for the finale walk and in some cases, completely stealing the spotlight by dancing along with the music — though, judging by the smiles on the models' faces, they couldn't have minded much.

