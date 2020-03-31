Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tessa Thompson in Voluminous Valentino

Tessa Thompson in Valentino at the European premiere of "Creed II" in London in 2018. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's a commonly accepted adage that looking great does not always mean feeling great, and might even be downright uncomfortable: "beauty is pain," we're told, and "pretty hurts." Well, that might be true at times, but it doesn't have to be universally so — and the Valentino look Tessa Thompson wore to the European premiere of "Creed II" in 2018 is proof.

The dress was so roomy that Thompson could easily have used the train to smuggle a couple pets and perhaps a small child into the movie premiere with her, had the need arisen. Since not feeling constricted is perhaps the highest priority on my personal list when it comes to judging a given item's comfort level, this roominess leads me to believe that Thompson's dress was supremely comfortable. Furthermore, it had no form-fitting bodice to prevent Thompson from fully enjoying a large bowl of pasta at some fancy restaurant after the event, if she wanted; and there was no deeply-plunging neckline or too-short hemline to make her worry about wardrobe mishaps.

If you could have this level of ease on the red carpet and still look incredibly this good, why wouldn't you do it?! The lavish sheen of the fabric, combined with the unexpected chartreuse color, kept the dress feeling luxe without compromising comfort. And Thompson's styling — a handful of rings, a bright lip and a nearly floor-length braid — kept things perfectly sleek and sophisticated, no figure-hugging silhouette needed.

My own love for amorphously-shaped garments is well-documented on this site, and not about to disappear anytime soon. But should I ever have any doubts about this preference, I'll refer back to Tessa in this Valentino dress to remind me that being comfy as hell doesn't have to mean looking any less chic.

To shop some of the best flowy, oversized and amorphously-shaped dresses on the market that channel Thompson's comfortable glam, check out the gallery below.

