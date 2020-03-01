Thom Browne Sends Out His Magical Fall 2020 Menagerie Two by Two

Looks from Thom Browne's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Leave it to Thom Browne to bring some much needed sunshine to a very rainy Parisian Sunday. As it poured down outside, inside, Browne had created a winter wonderland worthy of Narnia, complete with snowy pine trees and wooden doors leading to nowhere.

The show opened with a parade of fantastical animals on stacked heels, in Browne's signature red, white and blue color scheme. Leading the literal pack was a fanciful giraffe, who had many speculating by end of show that it was Browne himself. (Somewhat disappointingly, it was not.)

Then, two by two they emerged, men paired with women in identical outfits, mostly in greyscale and all with Browne's unique sense of humor. Adding to his "Hector" dog-shaped bag was an entire ark's worth of animals, from ostriches and seals to rabbits and snakes. (As the latter emerged to close out the runway, the soundtrack switched from a serene version of "Here Comes the Sun" to Britney Spears's "Slave 4 U," which was one of the best music cues I've experienced in years.) Layered in with the quirkier pieces — trompe l'oeil blazers and coats cut into capes, for example — were elements Browne does best, like lovely navy outerwear patched into mountain scenes or sharp, preppy tweed and wool blazers.

At the end of the show, Browne's circus packed up and left town, leaving a smiling audience behind. We had been welcomed into his world for 10 minutes, and even though we would have liked to stay a little longer, it was lovely to have visited.

See all the looks from Thom Browne's Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

41 Gallery 41 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.