Pierpaolo Piccioli Glamorizes the Goth Look for Valentino Fall 2020

Looks from Valentino's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Over the course of his time leading Valentino solo, Pierpaolo Piccioli has infused the brand with bright colors and plenty of embellishment, like feathers and sequins, putting together collections begging to be worn on magazine covers or red carpets.

For Fall 2020, he was clearly feeling a more subdued mood, presenting a runway packed with mostly all-black looks. The show notes indicated that Piccioli wanted to "focus on the humanity of individuals to depict and exalt their feelings and emotions." Uniform dressing would provide the backdrop for expressing individuality.

Conveniently, it also provided a perfect backdrop for the impeccable tailoring and design work of Valentino, whether it was sharply cut dresses or perfectly-baggy pants, all paired with platform boots and creepers. It wasn't all goth vibes though, with rose motifs and shades of red and green popping up toward the middle. The jewelry, too, was excellent, adding a touch of the religious to the proceedings.

See the complete Valentino Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

